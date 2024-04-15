Clarius Group LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $526.62 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

