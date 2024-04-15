Clarius Group LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNST stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

