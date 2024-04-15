Clarius Group LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $140.69 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $164.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.28 and a 200-day moving average of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 131.17%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.