Clarius Group LLC Purchases 102 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

SBAC opened at $201.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.36 and a 200-day moving average of $222.71. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.03%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

