Clarius Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,743 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Moderna by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.49.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,606,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,071,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,945,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,966,476 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $105.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

