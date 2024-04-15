Clarius Group LLC Sells 221 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXCM opened at $136.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.56 and a 200 day moving average of $115.58.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $338,004.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,211,053.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,892 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

