Clarius Group LLC Sells 291 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

FAST opened at $70.45 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

