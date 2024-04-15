Clarius Group LLC Sells 337 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after buying an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after buying an additional 38,769 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $6,290,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 547,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after buying an additional 126,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $105.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.56 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.