Clarius Group LLC Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $296.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $306.98.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

