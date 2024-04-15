Cohen & Steers (CNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 3.7 %

CNS stock opened at $69.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.38. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $78.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $498,157.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,062.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $498,157.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,675.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,713. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 42.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.