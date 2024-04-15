Comparing BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) & USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB)

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) and USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of USCB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of USCB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and USCB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A USCB Financial 15.26% 9.28% 0.77%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. USCB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. USCB Financial pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BEO Bancorp and USCB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A USCB Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

USCB Financial has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%. Given USCB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe USCB Financial is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USCB Financial has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BEO Bancorp and USCB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $51.01 million 1.48 $14.21 million N/A N/A USCB Financial $65.97 million 3.13 $16.55 million $0.83 12.65

USCB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Summary

USCB Financial beats BEO Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers loan products, such as small business administration loans, yacht financing, residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign bank loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers lockbox, treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services, as well as provides title insurance policies for real estate transactions. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

