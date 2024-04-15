Comparing Humana (NYSE:HUM) & NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE)

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) and NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Humana and NeueHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humana 0 10 9 0 2.47 NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

Humana presently has a consensus price target of $465.42, indicating a potential upside of 48.89%. NeueHealth has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.01%. Given Humana’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Humana is more favorable than NeueHealth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Humana has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeueHealth has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Humana and NeueHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humana $106.37 billion 0.35 $2.49 billion $19.82 15.77 NeueHealth $1.16 billion 0.04 -$1.15 billion ($151.20) -0.04

Humana has higher revenue and earnings than NeueHealth. NeueHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Humana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Humana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of NeueHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Humana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of NeueHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Humana and NeueHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humana 2.34% 19.44% 6.07% NeueHealth -71.23% N/A -1.21%

Summary

Humana beats NeueHealth on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humana

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. In addition, the company provides commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, life insurance, and other supplemental health benefits, as well as administrative services only products to individuals and employer groups; military services, such as TRICARE T2017 East Region contract; and engages in the operations of pharmacy benefit manager business. Further, it operates pharmacies and senior focused primary care centers; and offers home solutions services, such as home health, hospice, and other services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. The company sells its products through employers and employees, independent brokers and agents, sales representatives, and digital insurance agencies. The company was formerly known as Extendicare Inc. and changed its name to Humana Inc. in April 1974. Humana Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services. The Bright HealthCare segment offers medicare health plan products to consumers. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

