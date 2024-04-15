Comparing ProSomnus (OSA) & Its Competitors

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ProSomnus to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Get ProSomnus alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProSomnus and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSomnus $27.65 million -$24.09 million -0.34 ProSomnus Competitors $1.10 billion $4.84 million -9.29

ProSomnus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProSomnus. ProSomnus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSomnus 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProSomnus Competitors 1576 4242 8220 210 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations for ProSomnus and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ProSomnus presently has a consensus price target of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 340.17%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.22%. Given ProSomnus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProSomnus is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

ProSomnus has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSomnus’ rivals have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ProSomnus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSomnus -87.14% N/A -106.30% ProSomnus Competitors -773.47% -147.12% -28.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of ProSomnus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of ProSomnus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProSomnus beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ProSomnus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSomnus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSomnus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.