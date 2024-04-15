Contrasting Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) & Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blueprint Medicines has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bolt Biotherapeutics and Blueprint Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blueprint Medicines 3 2 8 1 2.50

Profitability

Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 483.33%. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus target price of $85.43, indicating a potential downside of 2.09%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Blueprint Medicines.

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Blueprint Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Biotherapeutics -878.58% -51.18% -37.81% Blueprint Medicines -203.30% -191.56% -45.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Blueprint Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Biotherapeutics $7.88 million 5.81 -$69.20 million ($1.83) -0.66 Blueprint Medicines $249.38 million 21.41 -$506.98 million ($8.36) -10.44

Bolt Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blueprint Medicines. Blueprint Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bolt Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Blueprint Medicines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bolt Biotherapeutics beats Blueprint Medicines on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer. It is also developing BDC-3042, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2 for range of tumors, such as head and neck, non-small cell lung, ovarian, triple-negative breast, and other cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with Toray Industries, Genmab A/S, Innovent Biologics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; and license agreement with Stanford University. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders. It is also developing GAVRETO for the treatment of RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, altered thyroid carcinoma, and medullary thyroid carcinoma; BLU-945 for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor driven non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC); and BLU-451 to treat NSCLC in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor gene (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations. In addition, the company is developing BLU-782, for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive; BLU- 222 to treat patients with cyclin E aberrant cancers; and BLU-852 for the treatment of advanced cancers. It has collaboration and license agreements with Clementia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Proteovant Therapeutics; CStone Pharmaceuticals; Genentech, Inc.; Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

