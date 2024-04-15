Contrasting Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) & Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) and Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cassava Sciences and Nabriva Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences N/A -57.53% -52.58% Nabriva Therapeutics -148.11% -365.53% -135.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cassava Sciences and Nabriva Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences N/A N/A -$97.22 million ($2.32) -9.81 Nabriva Therapeutics $35.59 million 1.28 -$57.19 million ($19.20) -0.07

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nabriva Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cassava Sciences. Cassava Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nabriva Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

38.1% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cassava Sciences and Nabriva Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $124.00, indicating a potential upside of 445.05%.

Risk & Volatility

Cassava Sciences has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cassava Sciences beats Nabriva Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cassava Sciences, Inc. in March 2019. Cassava Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration. It also develops XENLETA that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, cystic fibrosis, ABSSSI, ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, complicated intra-abdominal infections, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections. In addition, the company develops CONTEPO, an epoxide antibiotic for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections, as well as is in Phase I clinical trial for peri-operative prophylaxis. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

