Contrasting Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) & Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and Caribou Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tourmaline Bio N/A -30.86% -29.30% Caribou Biosciences -296.05% -31.06% -25.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tourmaline Bio and Caribou Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tourmaline Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 Caribou Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Risk and Volatility

Tourmaline Bio currently has a consensus price target of $61.80, indicating a potential upside of 206.70%. Caribou Biosciences has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 435.71%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than Tourmaline Bio.

Tourmaline Bio has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and Caribou Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tourmaline Bio N/A N/A -$42.12 million ($11.35) -1.78 Caribou Biosciences $34.48 million 11.00 -$102.07 million ($1.45) -2.90

Tourmaline Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caribou Biosciences. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tourmaline Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tourmaline Bio beats Caribou Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tourmaline Bio



Tourmaline Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company's development pipeline comprises medicines and therapies for the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and thyroid eye disease (TED). The company was formerly known as Tourmaline Bio, LLC and changed its name to Tourmaline Bio, Inc. in September 2022. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Caribou Biosciences



Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company also develops CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

