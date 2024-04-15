Contrasting Vericity (VERY) and Its Competitors

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vericity to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Get Vericity alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -5.57% -9.13% -1.23% Vericity Competitors 6.48% 12.80% 1.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vericity and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericity Competitors 334 2286 1855 58 2.36

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 61.60%. Given Vericity’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vericity has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

1.9% of Vericity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Vericity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vericity and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $177.57 million -$9.89 million -16.69 Vericity Competitors $21.48 billion $1.28 billion -22,724.45

Vericity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vericity. Vericity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Vericity has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericity’s rivals have a beta of 0.82, suggesting that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vericity rivals beat Vericity on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Vericity

(Get Free Report)

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Vericity, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.