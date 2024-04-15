Cormark Comments on Savaria Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savaria in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$216.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.78 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.52%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIS. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIS

Savaria Price Performance

Shares of SIS opened at C$16.74 on Monday. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$17.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.21.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 17,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.