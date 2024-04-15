Costco Wholesale Co. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $16.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:COST)

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $16.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.84 per share.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $795.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

COST stock opened at $731.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $730.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $656.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,182 shares of company stock worth $9,809,558. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.