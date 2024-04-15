Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Position Reduced by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 234,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

