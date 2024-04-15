CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.76 on Monday. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.98%.
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
