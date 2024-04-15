CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.76 on Monday. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.

CPS Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Further Reading

