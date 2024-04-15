Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Up 11.3% in March

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Credito Emiliano Price Performance
Shares of CDEFF stock opened at C$8.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.59. Credito Emiliano has a twelve month low of C$8.90 and a twelve month high of C$8.90.
About Credito Emiliano
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credito Emiliano
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.