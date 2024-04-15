Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Up 11.3% in March

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get Credito Emiliano alerts:

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

Shares of CDEFF stock opened at C$8.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.59. Credito Emiliano has a twelve month low of C$8.90 and a twelve month high of C$8.90.

About Credito Emiliano

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.