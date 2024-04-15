Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 2,824 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $57.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Did You Miss the Gold Rush? Try These 2 Silver Stocks
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Video Gaming Rebound: Electronic Arts or Take-Two, Who Wins?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.