Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,200 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth $528,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $52.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2461 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

