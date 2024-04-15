Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 463 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after buying an additional 1,250,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,633,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $171.83 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.