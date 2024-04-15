Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 77,524.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 641,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,211,390,000 after acquiring an additional 641,128 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,064,000 after acquiring an additional 379,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,486,000 after acquiring an additional 340,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,972,959.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.9 %

BLK stock opened at $763.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $808.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $753.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.29.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

