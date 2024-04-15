Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,574,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 938,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 50,693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 94,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 216,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $33.63 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

