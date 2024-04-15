Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $491,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,574,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,076.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,089.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,004.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

