Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $513,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH opened at $97.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $102.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

