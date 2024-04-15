Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $527,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,646,000. Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $181.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.