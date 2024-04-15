Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $543,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 352.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 356,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 217,492 shares in the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $17.85 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $36.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

