Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.1 %

ED stock opened at $88.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

