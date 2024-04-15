Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.0% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $87,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 17,418.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,233,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710,188 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $275.96 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $506.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

