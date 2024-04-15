Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $541,000 in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYF stock opened at $53.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $54.32.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

