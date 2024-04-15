Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.865 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

