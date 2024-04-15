Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 38,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 333,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,665 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $44.30 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

