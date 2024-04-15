Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $291.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $231.02 and a one year high of $300.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

