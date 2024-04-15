Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $116.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.