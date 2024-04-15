Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,898,000 after acquiring an additional 258,946 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

