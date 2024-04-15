Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 18,740 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,740 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 105.7% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 125.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2,610.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 41,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

