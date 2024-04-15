Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 293 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 152.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 75.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $87.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -133.27 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

