Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 38 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after buying an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $373.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.68. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $403.44.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

