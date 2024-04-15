Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes $458,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $234.49 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $184.13 and a 52-week high of $241.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

