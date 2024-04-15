Critical Comparison: MGO Global (MGOL) vs. Its Competitors

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MGO Global to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of MGO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of MGO Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MGO Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A MGO Global Competitors 256 1153 1466 50 2.45

Profitability

As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 14.51%. Given MGO Global’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MGO Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares MGO Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global -133.23% -226.43% -170.71% MGO Global Competitors -358.20% -13.30% -12.06%

Volatility & Risk

MGO Global has a beta of 5.44, suggesting that its stock price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGO Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGO Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $5.36 million -$7.14 million -0.55 MGO Global Competitors $1.75 billion $94.73 million 15.16

MGO Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global. MGO Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MGO Global competitors beat MGO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About MGO Global

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. MGO Global, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

