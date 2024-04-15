Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) versus Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Head-To-Head Review

Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crypto and Globant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crypto 0 0 0 0 N/A Globant 0 5 12 0 2.71

Globant has a consensus price target of $246.59, indicating a potential upside of 28.20%. Given Globant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globant is more favorable than Crypto.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crypto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Globant $2.10 billion 3.95 $158.54 million $3.63 52.99

This table compares Crypto and Globant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Crypto.

Profitability

This table compares Crypto and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crypto N/A N/A N/A Globant 7.56% 11.38% 8.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Globant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Globant beats Crypto on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crypto

The Crypto Company, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

About Globant

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions. Further, the company provides e-commerce, conversational interfaces, design, digital marketing, and digital product delivery services. Additionally, it operates Augoor, an AI-powered platform; MagnifAI, an AI-powered solution for software quality assurance; StarMeUp, a science-based AI platform; WaaSabi, a finance platform; Walmeric, a lead-to-revenue management platform; GeneXus, a suit of AI development tools; Navigate for process optimization powerhouse; BeHealthy, a white-label platform; and FluentLab, an AI conversational and engagement solution. The company offers its services to various industries, including media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail and manufacturing, health care, and others. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

