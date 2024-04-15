CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Decreased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.28.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

