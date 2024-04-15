Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CUBI)

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

CUBI stock opened at $49.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $191.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 722.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

