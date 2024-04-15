DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) versus Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRP) Head-To-Head Contrast

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DarioHealth and Star Equity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $20.35 million 1.78 -$59.43 million ($1.03) -1.19 Star Equity $45.79 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DarioHealth and Star Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00 Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

DarioHealth currently has a consensus target price of $5.37, suggesting a potential upside of 336.31%. Given DarioHealth’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Star Equity.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -165.96% -48.84% -31.56% Star Equity N/A N/A N/A

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move, which address most common musculoskeletal conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; and Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solution; and Dario blood glucose monitoring systems. It also provides native devices, such as glucose meter, blood pressure cuff, digital scale, and biofeedback sensor device, as well as live coaching services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

