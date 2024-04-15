Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,940,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,378,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,448,000 after acquiring an additional 83,219 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after buying an additional 446,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,812,000 after buying an additional 96,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 2.3 %

DAR opened at $44.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.