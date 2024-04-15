Decisive Dividend Co. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (CVE:DE)

Get Decisive Dividend alerts:

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Decisive Dividend in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst M. Stevens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Decisive Dividend’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

CVE:DE opened at C$9.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.26. Decisive Dividend has a one year low of C$5.60 and a one year high of C$11.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Decisive Dividend ( CVE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$35.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.60 million. Decisive Dividend had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 18.14%.

In other Decisive Dividend news, Director Michael Bruce Campbell sold 5,500 shares of Decisive Dividend stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$59,125.00. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

